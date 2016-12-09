Construction worker dies in tragic fall at Domino Sugar Refinery site in Williamsburg

By Mary Frost

Greenpoint Gazette

A construction worker fell to his death just after 8 a.m. on Friday at 325 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg, the first new building going up at the 11-acre Domino Sugar Refinery site on the Brooklyn waterfront.

Wilfredo Enriques, 59, of Brooklyn, fell from scaffolding and suffered trauma to the head. EMS responded to a 911 call and transported the man to Woodhull Hospital, where he died. The investigation is ongoing.

According to Two Trees Management, Enriques was an employee of PG Products of New York, which is a subcontractor in charge of installing the façade and windows at the site.

“We are overwhelmed with grief by this tragic accident and extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues,” a Two Trees spokesperson said in a statement. “All work has stopped on the site and we are working closely with the city to determine the cause of the accident.”

John Gibney, principal, PG Products, said in a statement, “We are devastated by the loss of Wilfredo Enriques, a dedicated employee and friend for the past decade. Our prayers are with Wilfredo’s family at this very difficult time. We are fully cooperating with Two Trees and the DOB [Department of Buildings] to understand how this tragedy occurred.”

The site, also known as Site E, is on the opposite side of Kent Avenue from Domino’s landmarked refinery complex.

Two Trees principal Jed Walentas said when construction started at the site in March 2015 that the new building, which will have roughly 500 apartments, would be completed in 2017.